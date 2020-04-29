ALMORADI pet rescue charity, Big Reds, has issued an urgent plea during the pandemic lock-down.

Blankets are desperately needed for the cats and dogs that are being looked after by ex-pat Suella Winston Campbell, as she cares for them before being eligible for fostering throughout the region.







IN NEED: Just some of the pups and kittens needing blankets

Quarantine lock-down restrictions have curtailed any chance of donations being received, and the charity has suffered, terribly.

Suella, originally from Greenwich, has run Big Reds for six years and has looked after dozens of animals before getting them to permanent owners.

DEDICATED ANIMAL-LOVER: Suella Winston Campbell

However, the Coronavirus has hit the charity, and Suella, hard.

The 54-year-old admitted, “It’s the perfect storm for us – people aren’t allowed out to bring me animals, they can’t feed strays and they can’t go to our charity shop either!”

If you can help with blankets or other donations, please contact Big Reds on 653 71 74 36 or on Facebook at ‘Big Reds Animals’.