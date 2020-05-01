ATLETICO Madrid defender, Kieran Trippier, has been charged by the FA over alleged breaches of betting rules.

The alleged offences occurred in July 2019, concerning the 29-year-old’s transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

He could now be facing a long ban and a huge fine if found guilty.

The English international has until May 18 to provide a response to the charge.

The Rojiblancos right-back said: “I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so.

“I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

In a statement, the FA confirmed: “Trippier has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019.”

Trippier has had an impressive first season in Spain, registering four assists in 26 appearances.