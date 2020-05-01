A MAN has been arrested in Barcelona on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend and then dumping her body in a nearby stream.

The Mossos agents began the investigation when they heard of the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in the Corbera de Llobregat area of the province of Barcelona.

The officers managed to locate the body on Wednesday evening in a stream near the couple’s home.

They then immediately descended upon the pair’s home and arrested the 45-year-old man.

The Ministry of Equality has revealed that the man has subsequently confessed to the crime and that the victim disappeared last week.

The man already possessed a criminal record that involved gender violence, in addition to sexual assault.

He also served time in prison in 2017 for abuse.

This murder brings the total to 19 women murdered in Spain so far this year by their current or ex partners.