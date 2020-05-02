CROWDS of runners, walkers and cyclists descended on the streets of Palma de Mallorca this morning to exercise outside for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced.

As expected, the capital was full of life as hundreds of people took full advantage of some much needed fresh air and glorious temperatures of around 25°C.

FREEDOM: Hundreds flocked to the streets this morning ©theOlivePress

The 11km-long promenade that runs along the golden sands of Playa de Palma was filled with adults walking and chatting in pairs as they delighted in the government’s long awaited ease of the confinement restrictions.

FRESH AIR: Residents took full advantage of Palma’s seafront promenade ©theOlivePress

Being an island that centres upon its adoration for the outdoors, it was no surprise to see countless numbers of bikes take to the capital’s extensive network of cycling lanes.

DELIGHT: Cyclists whizzed down traffic-free roads ©theOlivePress

As well as the innumerable health benefits not experienced during these seven trying weeks of lockdown, the permitted daily exercise will provide indispensable mental health support for a significant number of the city’s inhabitants.

As many people live in apartments without any sort of outdoor space or windows with direct sunlight, infrequent trips outside to buy food or go to the pharmacy have taken a real toll on residents’ mental health.

BOOST: Exercise will provide indispensable mental health support during the lockdown ©theOlivePress

Sedentary behaviour and low levels of physical activity has a negative effect on the well-being of individuals, with regular exercise proven to substantially alleviate confusion, anxiety and stress.

Exercise can be a valuable tool to help remain calm and protect your health, with the allowance for adults to stretch their legs offering a moment of relief during the COVID-19 storm.

BENEFITS: Regular exercise is proven to alleviate anxiety and stress ©theOlivePress

It comes after the central government outlined the full guidelines for exercise during lockdown after children were permitted outside last weekend.

Photography by Allan Binderup