ATHLETIC Bilbao and Real Sociedad have agreed to postpone the Copa del Rey final until next season due to coronavirus.

The two Basque clubs have agreed to this postponement in order to be able to have fans present.

The final was due to be played on April 18, but the two clubs, along with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have decided it’s better to wait until next season.

The RFEF released a statement saying: “The RFEF appreciates the decision and the joint request of both clubs and will put in place the necessary procedures so that the final of the Copa del Rey is played as an official competition at the appropriate time during the year 2020 or 2021, and before the start of the 2020/2021 season.”

This decision has been made after UEFA informed RFEF that if the final was not played this season, then the corresponding Europa League spot would be forfeited and instead go to the team that finishes seventh in the league.

Both Bilbao and Sociedad have prioritised playing the match with fans in attendance, rather than the European spot.

A joint statement read: “The desire and will of both clubs has always been, now and before, to play the final with the presence of our fans. It’s what we would like most. A Cup final with our fans in the stands.”

If the final is not played before the start of next season, then either the match will be held behind closed doors, or it will be cancelled altogether.

Neither club has won a title in over three decades and this is the first all-Basque final since 1927.