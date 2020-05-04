A SPANISH sex expert has warned against French kissing and ‘rimming’ amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the country begins to open once more, director of the Andalucian Institute of Sexology says it’s no time to for our legs to follow suit.

In fact there are several activities Francisco Cabello has advised against if we want to prevent another wave of infections.

“Of all the sexual relations that could take place during this period, the most dangerous is kissing with tongues,” said Cabello at the weekend, “since the highest concentration of the virus is in the saliva.”

He advised that couples who have not been living together should take precautions when reigniting their sex lives.

Because one of the two may be asymptomatic, Cabello advises the avoidance of mouth-to-mouth contact.

To make this easier, he said the doggy style or the ‘spoon’ style may be the safest positions.

He added that while no germs have been found in sexual fluids as of yet, it is still accepted as a possibility and therefore it is best to avoid oral sex.

It is particularly important to avoid oral-anal sex, he said, also known as ‘rimming’, given that a ‘large amount’ of the virus can be found in faeces.

The sexologist added that if symptoms begin to appear, it would be ‘tremendously risky’ to have sex, advising to opt for masturbation – solo or together, while maintaining a safe distance.

“Erotic fantasies can be found online or in your mind while masturbating, which you can do alone or together,” he said, “But always at a safe distance from each other.”

For couples who have been going through the lockdown together, sex is ‘totally safe’, however extra precautions should be taken for hygiene, said Cabello.