FOR the first time since Spain’s state of alarm decree was enforced, the Balearic Islands has not recorded any new COVID-19 infections or deaths in the past 24-hours.

The positive news, announced by the Health Ministry today, serves as a clear signal that the region is winning the battle against coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of 197 people.

This is also the second consecutive day that no fatalities were recorded in the region.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients far outweighs the number of active cases.

Out of the 1,908 confirmed cases, some 1,294 people have now overcome the virus.

Breaking down the number of active cases by island, in Mallorca there are 239 people in hospital, 42 of which are in the ICU, with 324 receiving care at home.

In Menorca, there are only eight people hospitalised, five of which are in the ICU, with just two people being cared for at home.

In the Pitiusas, made up of Ibiza and Formentera, a total of 33 people are hospitalised in Ibiza, six of which are in the ICU, with seven receiving care at home.

Formentera, the only island in the Balearic Islands to be granted early entrance into Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan, has prohibited ‘dozens’ of passengers from boarding ferries headed to the island from the Port of Ibiza today.

Pasando test rápidos en el embarque hacia Formentera. Estamos limpios. Ni anticuerpos de coronavirus ni fiebre, y se nos autoriza subir al barco. Día 1 en fase 1. pic.twitter.com/CnpDw36PcD — ricardo f. colmenero (@rfcolmenero77) May 4, 2020

According to Periodico de Ibiza, these passengers were denied entry onboard as they tested positive for immunoglobin M (IgM), the antibody that the immune system produces to fight COVID-19.

All those wanting to travel to Formentera are strictly required to undertake this rapid test, which provides results in as little as 15 minutes.

After producing a positive result, citizens are instructed to take a coronavirus test in a dedicated area outside of Can Misses Hospital and remain at home until the results are received.