A MAN who was imprisoned in La Rioja for breaking lockdown rules 16 times has taken his own life.

The body of the 40-year-old man was found yesterday inside his cell in Logrono prison, after he hanged himself.

He was arrested and sent to prison for repeatedly breaking lockdown rules, but also because he was caught in possession of drugs.

He had been imprisoned 20 days ago and had been in quarantine isolation for 14 days following that.

One of the other prisoners had been talking with the deceased and alerted the security guards that he had been saying incoherent and alarming things.

Once the guards went to the cell they saw that the man had hanged himself with his bed sheets.

For 25 minutes an attempt was made to revive him, which in the end was unsuccessful and his death was announced.

The man did not have the anti-suicide protocol applied to him, which meant he would always have another inmate with him, as he was in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

This was the second time he had been imprisoned, with the first being in 2018.