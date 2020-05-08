GETAFE has vowed to renew all season tickets for free for next season, following the COVID-19 crisis.

The club’s President, Angel Torres confirmed that he would front the cost of renewing the 13,500 season tickets for next season.

The Madrid club has come to this decision in order to support its fans who have been struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Torres told Radio Marca: “The 13,500 Getafe season ticket holders this season will have their free subscription next year for La Liga games.

“We are not going to charge them, the money will come out of my pocket.

“I did not go into bankruptcy, I did not apply for ERTE and the players and the Treasury are up to date.”

The remainder of the 11 La Liga fixtures look set to be played behind closed doors, with next season also facing the same possibility.

Getafe currently sit in fifth place, only behind fourth placed Real Sociedad on goal difference and have a very realistic chance of finishing in one of the four Champions League spots.