BOTH the players and coaching staff of Barcelona and Real Madrid have all tested negative to COVID-19.

La Liga teams have started performing their own coronavirus tests ahead of the season resuming.

With both of the two top clubs testing negative, that’s a positive sign for the league starting on the projected date of June 20.

Barca returned to training this morning, with Los Blancos restarting their practice sessions on Monday.

The Catalan giants are two points ahead of their arch rivals with 11 games left in the season.

According to radio RAC 1, five positive cases were registered across the top two divisions, three in Primera Division and two in Segunda.

All 40 teams followed very similar guidelines, with all being carried out under the observation of La Liga inspectors.

All facilities were previously cleaned and disinfected and were given the go ahead by said inspectors.