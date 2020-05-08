A COMMUNITY radio station based in Costa Blanca’s Ciudad Quesada is offering FREE advertising to help the region’s business community start up again after lock-down.

MR BIG: Richie Sparks

With so few companies struggling to pay for stock or staff wages, let alone a new advertising campaign, Big Radio Spain have stepped up.

Richie Sparks, station manager, said it’s all part of the company’s community ethos.

“We’re an intrinsic part of life in this region,” insisted the 55-year-old, “and that includes the business owners who have struggled through lockdown.”

An extensive business directory will be published on the station’s website, with random advertisers also promoted on air during de-escalation.

Despite suffering a significant drop in clients, Big Radio has continued to broadcast across the Costa Blanca, giving hourly updates on the coronavirus pandemic and providing a mix of music for all tastes.

Ex-military man Sparks, from Camborne in Cornwall, continued: “We’ve had so much support from listeners and businesses over the years, it’s the least we can do.

“It’s been such a difficult period, even ‘Phase 1’ feels like a party, and who – apart from a radio station – would you trust to kick off the celebrations?”

If you have a business in the Costa Blanca that would benefit from this free service, please click here or call Richie Sparks at Big Radio Spain on 965 997 222

