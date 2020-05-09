THE number of new patients infected with COVID-19 in the province of Malaga has dropped significantly.

A day after the Government in Madrid decided against putting Malaga onto Phase 1, the number of new patients dropped to only 15.

That’s a sharp decrease of over 75% from yesterday when the number of new cases was 65.

That takes the number of those infected in the province to 3,718.

With regards to deaths, that number doubled since yesterday, with four people losing their lives to the virus, compared to two on Friday.

That brings the total number of fatalities in Malaga to 270.

The number of recoveries however continues on an upward trend.

Today, 73 people recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,884, which is more than half the number of those who have caught the virus.

In addition, the number of people that are in intensive care has dropped once again from 14 yesterday, to 13 today.