ONE restaurant has brushed off the news that the lockdown exit on the Costa del Sol has stalled and is putting its money where its mouth is.

The Beach House – a popular eatery and beach club in Marbella’s Elviria district – is being positive, with plans to reopen now firmly set.

People on the costa had been looking forward to a limited re-opening of bars and restaurants from Monday (May 11).

GOOD TIMES: Getting ready to exit lockdown.

But their hopes – and those of thousands of bar, cafe and restaurant owners – were dampened last night.

It was announced that the whole of Malaga province would remain in ‘Phase 0’ of the staged lockdown exit. But the situation will be kept under review and Malaga province may be allowed into Phase 1 from Monday May 18.

A spokesman for The Beach House said: “We feel it important to emphasise that the media reports have confirmed that Malaga is not in a critical situation at all, and that the decision to delay could have gone either way. Reviews of the data will be conducted over the coming days with a view to progressing to the next phase.”

He added: “Regardless of this sudden news, our plan is still to reopen on Friday, May 22. This is a decision we feel is in the best interests of our employees and the public, and also gives us time to ensure the product and service we offer is well adapted to the new situation.”

He pledged that the restaurant owners are ensuring that people will have a safe environment in which to dine.

“As the weeks progress once we are open, we will slowly release new offers and services to keep things interesting and facilitate a gradual progression to the ‘new normal’,” he added.

“Whilst still frustrating and uncertain, it definitely feels like Spain is starting to progress out of lockdown.”

Got an opinion on restaurants and bars re-opening or the COVID-19 crisis in general? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es