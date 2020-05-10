A FATHER and stepmother in Portugal have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death their nine-year-old daughter.

Judicial Police cuffed the pair in the Peniche region today after finding the body of the girl dumped in a forest.

The macabre events were reported in the town of Atouguia de Baleia, where the girl, reportedly named Valentina, lived.

Mayor Afonso Clara told press her body was found in a eucalyptus forest.

There are unconfirmed reports that the father may have already confessed to a crime in relation to her death, El Mundo reported.

He may have also led police to the location of the girl’s body.