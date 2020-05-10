DESPITE positive recovery data coming from its health ministry only parts of the Valencia region can go to Phase 1 status tomorrow.

Public Health Minister Ana Barcelo demanded a reason why 14 of the region’s 24 health authorities had to remain in the restrictive Phase 0, as half of the country heads into de-escalation from the coronavirus lockdown.

She announced her intention to confront the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, to reconsider the controversial decision.

The health authorities left in Phase 0 are Alicante-General Hospital, Sant Joan d’Alacant , Elche-General Hospital and Elche-Crevillent, representing some 44% of the region’s population.

Barcelo insisted: “We had the capacity to assist, react and to move to Phase 1 throughout the entire territory.”

Such is the geography throughout the region, that the areas remaining in Phase 0 actually intersect those that can advance to Phase 1 of de-escalation.

Consequently, travel from one ‘Phase 1’ area to another could be banned, as transit through a ‘Phase 0’ area would be necessary.