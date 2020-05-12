MADRID and Barcelona have both ranked in the bottom 10 of the 100 best cities for jobs following the coronavirus crisis.

According to FutureLearn, the two Spanish cities ranked 94th and 91st respectively.

FutureLearn made a list of 100 cities around the globe which are renowned for their economic, educational, and aspirational opportunities.

In order to then rank the cities, they compared things such as current unemployment rates now compared to last year, each government’s response to COVID-19 and pre-coronavirus GDP growth rate, among other things.

The maximum points a city could accumulate was 100 and first placed Singapore was the only one to achieve a perfect score.

In second place was Copenhagen, scoring 95.16 and being the highest ranked European city.

The two Spanish cities however scored very low marks, with Barcelona receiving 19.10 and Madrid 14.31.

The top UK city on the list was London, which came in 34th place, scoring 56.76.

The bottom placed city was Santiago, with the capital of Chile scoring a measly one point.