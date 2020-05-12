BIG Red’s Animal Rescue Centre in Almoradi, Costa Blanca South, has at least nine cats that will need new homes from the end of this month.

Even though the area is now in ‘Phase 1’ of the coronavirus de-escalation plan, manager Suella Winston Campbell finds it difficult to house animals that would otherwise be left on the streets.

IN NEED OF NEW HOMES: Just three of the nine cats available

Campbell told the Olive Press: “Stray cats normally have kind people that leave scraps for them, but with lockdown preventing folk from going out, animals have gone without.”

Also, with so many local people struggling financially during the pandemic, the added expense of taking in a kitten – regardless of how cute they are – is considered untenable.

The 54-year-old said: “Thanks to the internet and my regular live updates, potential owners can still see which kitten they like the most, and just get in touch online.”

SUELLA WINSTON CAMPBELL: “Animals have gone without”

The charity owner got in touch with the Olive Press after dozens of contributions and donations came flooding in after we published the desperate need for blankets to keep young puppies warm.

Nine kittens will soon be ready to leave their mum, and can be collected from the end of May, subject to a suitable contribution to the charity.

If you have room in your life for a new cat to care for, please get in touch with Big Reds Animal Rescue via https://www.facebook.com/bigredsanimals/