NINE months after storms and floods devastated huge areas of the Costa Blanca, one of the area’s main flood defences is to be made good at a cost of €44,000.

Environment Councillor Damaso Aparicio revealed this week that work will start in June on the Rambla de Cabo Roig in Orihuela Costa.

INSPECTING THE RAMBLA: Environment Councillor, Damaso Aparicio

The month-long project has been demanded by locals for years due to the continuing deterioration – much of which was blamed on September’s floods.

Most of the work is clearing tonnes of debris that has blocked the flow of water, making flooding likely in stormy months and fires inevitable in the summer.

Aparicio explained: “They will extract all trees, stumps, plants, brush, brushwood, woods falls, debris, trash or any other material considered undesirable.”