A NEW study has revealed that the mortality rate of coronavirus in Spain is at 4%.

A joint study by the University of Oxford and the Catalan Institute of Health in Barcelona, reached that conclusion after reviewing 120,000 cases in the Iberian country.

The study also found that 60% of cases are women, but that mortality is higher in men.

One of the researchers’ hypotheses is that women have a protection component, which could explain their lower mortality rate despite having more infections than men.

Researchers have analyzed the basic characteristics and health outcomes within 30 days of patients being diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

The total mortality rate at 30 days was 4% on average, higher in men (4.8%) than in women (3.4%) and it increases with age.

Over the age of 75 that figure increases to 20% mortality.

According to University of Oxford Professor of Pharmaco- and Device Epidemiology, Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, one of the most important conclusions to draw from this study is that the coronavirus is between ‘five and 10 times more lethal than the flu.’