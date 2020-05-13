TUI has warned of 8,000 job cuts due to the coronavirus crisis, but that summer holidays will still go ahead.

The travel company has pledged to ‘reinvent the holiday in 2020’ and defeat the pandemic.

At the same time though, up to 8,000 jobs may be lost in order to cut costs by 30%.

The joint British-German company has however received a €1.8 billion state-backed loan by Germany.

Tui Chief Executive, Fritz Joussen said: “The season starts later, but could last longer.

“For 2020, we will also reinvent the holiday: new destinations, changed travel seasons, new local offerings, more digitalisation.”

The tourist agency says it’s ready to resume providing holidays, using new social distancing and cleaning measures.

The Hanover based company said: “The health and well-being of both customers and colleagues remain paramount and we are assessing how we can responsibly adapt to measures so that leisure travel can resume.

“We are preparing new procedures for the airport process, on board our aircrafts, in hotels and on our ships, so that any social distancing recommendations or guidelines can be implemented, without compromising customer enjoyment and travel experience.”