THE number of both coronavirus related deaths and new infections have increased by largely the same amount as they did yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 184 people in Spain lost their lives, with that number being 176 yesterday.

That takes the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 27,104.

Similarly, the number of new infections has risen by a similar amount to yesterday, as today we had 439 new infections, compared to the 482 it was yesterday.

That takes the total number of coronavirus infected patients to 228,691.

A very positive note is that 1,843 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 140,823.

In addition, according to the Health Ministry, 10 regions throughout the country registered fewer than 10 new patients.Fernando Simon said: “We believe that these downward trends will be maintained if there are no breaches of the de-escalation phases.”