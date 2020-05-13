COSTA Blanca’s Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, like so many others, is continuing to battle through the impact of the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of their usual sources of raising much-needed funds have been stopped due to the lockdown.

COSTLY TO FEED: Some of the 120 equines

Charity shops are closed, their popular open days are suspended, fundraising events are cancelled and animal feed is in limited supply.

Co-founders Rod and Sue Weeding had only just recovered from the economic problems caused by September’s flooding when the coronavirus pandemic kicked in.

DEDICATED: Sue and Rod Weeding

With a shortage of volunteers, Rod, 70, and Sue, 64, have almost single-handedly continued to feed and take care of the 120 equines at their Rojales site.

Despite this, the hardy couple still feel optimistic about the future, with an understandable concern about how the centre will progress once the country is out of lockdown.

CLOSED OFF: Many fundraising methods have been cancelled

“It’s logistically and financially impossible at the moment to reopen the charity shops,” the Weedings told the Olive Press.

“It’s not looking good for the foreseeable future.”

The couple added that they would like to publicly thank their ‘wonderful followers’ who continue donating, allowing the centre to keep going.

“We are incredibly grateful,” added Sue.

If Olive Press readers would like to donate to keeping the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre going, please click here