PEDRO Sanchez has announced that municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants can abandon the specific timetables for outdoor individual exercise and walks from tomorrow.

The prime minister revealed the extra measure during Sunday’s tele-conference with the country’s regional leaders.

It comes after towns with 5,000 people or less were already permitted to walk or run/jog at any time during the day from May 2.

It means a total of 84 municipalities will have no time restrictions in place for outdoor exercise and walks from tomorrow, representing more than 75% of the province.

All other municipalities will have to stick to the schedules ordained in Phase 0.

According to the registry date from 2019, and as reported by Diario Sur, the towns with less than 10,000 people are: Atajate, Salares, Benadalid, Juzcar, Parauta, Cartajima, Farajan, Alpandeire, Pujerra, Jimera de Líbar, Alfarnatejo, Archez, Genalguacil, Benalauria, Benarraba, Serrato, Macharaviaya, Jubrique, Montecorto, Sedella, Cutar, Canillas de Albaida Totalan, Igualeja, Algatocin, Iznate, El Borge, Montejaque, Alfarnate, Arenas, Moclinejo, Comares, Cuevas Bajas, Istan, Benaojan, Villanueva de Tapia, Benamargosa, Gaucin, Cuevas del Becerro, Cañete la Real, Canillas de Aceituno, Sayalonga, El Burgo, Almachar, Almargen, Viñuela, Alozaina, Tolox, Alcaucin, Guaro, Ardales, Casarabonela, Valle de Abdalajis, Monda, Fuente de Piedra, Riogordo, Yunquera, Frigiliana, Benamocarra, Periana, Cortes de la Frontera, Humilladero, Villanueva de la Concepcion, Sierra de Yeguas, Villanueva del Rosario, Colmenar, Casabermeja, Cuevas de San Marcos, Ojen, Almogía, Teba, Competa, Arriate, Villanueva de Algaidas, Mollina, Villanueva del Trabuco, Alameda, Algarrobo, Casares, Benahavis, Archidona, Campillos and Pizarra.