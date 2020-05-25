A BODY has been found inside a car on the Costa del Sol.

The lifeless corpse was discovered in Mijas in the early hours of Saturday morning, reported Diario Sur.

The body is of a 38-year-old Spanish man and was happened upon by a resident in the El Coto urbanisation.

The neighbour approached the vehicle after having seen the body in the same position in the car some hours earlier.

Policia Local were first to arrive at the scene, followed by the Guardia Civil, which has now launched an investigation.

The body will now undergo an autopsy in Malaga, but sources say there have been no signs of violence found.

The cause of death is expected to be revealed today.

It comes after the body of a woman was found in her car in Velez-Malaga earlier this month.

The 51-year-old was discovered in the area of El Tomillar in Torre del Mar, although authorities have not indicated that foul play was involved.