JUNTA President Juanma Moreno has announced that Andalucia will hire 3,000 unemployed citizens this summer.

The announcement was made on Sunday in an appearance from the San Telmo Palace after participating in the 11th video conference with regional presidents and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The proposal aims to give temporary employment to 3,000 citizens and ensure the safety of beaches against COVID-19.

The Partido Popular leader said that the Junta will launch an ’employment plan for safe beaches in 2020.’

The role will see them ensuring the safety of bathers, keeping an eye on social distancing and watching over access points and capacity control. They will report to Policia Local.

The announcement follows the news that €10.5 million has been allocated to local governments across the costas for implementing health measures and protection against the pandemic.

Moreno said tasks will be carried out ‘subject to legal provisions and after receiving proper training at the School of Public Safety of Andalucia.’

The beach surveillance position will be offered to those citizens, an estimated 564,000, who have signed up to the single application pool created by the Junta a few months ago.

The Junta president said this ‘pioneering’ measure, set to be approved next Tuesday at the Governing Council, aims to ‘defend the good image and reputation’ of the tourism sector.

The initiative aims to ‘support these unemployed people’ as well as ensure that municipalities have sufficient human resources so that Andalucian beaches can be enjoyed in a safe environment.

In a recent survey, hotel searches on the Costa del Sol soared after the Spanish government announced the country would reopen to tourism from June 22.