A BRITISH fugitive ‘cocaine dealer’ has been arrested after a brutal stabbing at a Costa del Sol bar.

Zathon Dale Williams, 28, was held for his alleged role in last Monday’s knife fight at Steve’s Bar in Mijas.

Six Brits were cuffed at the British-owned watering hole, following the violence, which erupted at around 11pm.

One of around 12 people believed to have been involved was left with his ‘guts hanging out’, according to SunOnline.

CUFFED: Zathon Dale Williams, 28, is wanted for allegedly supplying cocaine in the UK

It is believed the man underwent surgery on what was the Costa del Sol’s first day in Phase 1 of the coronavirus exit plan, which allowed bars to reopen.

The Guardia Civil has released an image of its officers arresting Williams, who is wanted in the West Midlands for drug offences.

Warwickshire Police had put out an appeal for information on the runaway Brit who fled a trial in the UK.

He was due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court in September for allegedly helping deal cocaine, but failed to show.

It is believed that Williams is wanted for two separate offences.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries with Spanish police and urging anyone with family or friends living or travelling in the Malaga area to share the appeal.”

ARREST: Guardia Civil officers with Williams in handcuffs

Spanish police are investigating, while Williams is believed to have already faced an extradition hearing in Madrid.

The Olive Press sent a reporter to the scene of the stabbing, but no one was available for comment.

The other five Brits arrested over the fight are believed to be aged between 25 and 40 and were all released on charges.

All six men, some of whom fled as police arrived on the scene, were believed to have taken drugs and alcohol.

Sources told Diario Sur that those involved ‘knew one another’.

Shocking pictures of the aftermath showed a blood-splattered terrace and broken glass.

The owner of Steve’s Bar, whose name is not Steve, has filed a claim for property damage.

The arrest comes as Malaga province has completed its first week of Phase 1, which passed almost without incident.

However further down the coast in the city of Malaga, another brawl erupted just one night after the scrap at Steve’s Bar.

On the Paseo de Pedregalejo a fight broke out involving ‘dozens’ of people, in which chairs and bins were hurled as weapons.

One punter even lost a tooth in the conflict, which was sparked from a ‘joke’ on a young woman and an argument between two groups.

A heightened police presence has been installed on the troubled strip in the east of the city, where revellers also urinated and vomited in the street last week.

Scooters and bikes have also since been banned from the area, amid social distancing concerns from residents and business-owners.