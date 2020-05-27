BOTH the number of coronavirus related deaths and the number of new infections in Spain have increased slightly in the last 24 hours.

Since yesterday, 39 people have tragically lost their lives due to the pandemic, four more than Tuesday, when that number was 35.

This takes the total number of fatalities nationwide to 27,118.

Similarly, the number of new patients in the last 24 hours rose to 231, up 37 from yesterday when it was 294.

This takes the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Spain to 236,490.

This comes as the Health Ministry adjusted the amount of deaths and people infected by the virus yesterday.

The death toll increased by 285, but the number of infections decreased by just under 2,000.

According to Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts, the new deaths were old cases that had not yet been given a date of death.

“We still have hundreds of deaths that must be placed at a point during the epidemic,” added Simon.

“Some are old fatalities and others have been removed from the official count because the COVID-19 diagnosis was not confirmed.”