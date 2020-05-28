SPAIN has recorded just one death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, it brings the total number of people killed by the virus to 27,119.

Meanwhile, there have been 182 new confirmed cases reported between Wednesday and Thursday.

That puts the total number of registered cases in Spain at 237,906.

It is the lowest daily increase in cases since March 5, which was 10 days before the state of alarm came into effect.

Most of the new cases are centred in the Madrid region (67), Catalunya (39) and Aragon (18).

Regarding the death count, there have been 38 deaths in the past seven days, with just one coming from yesterday.

Over the past week, some 301 patients were hospitalised with COVID-19 and 11 of them were sent to intensive care.