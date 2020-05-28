SPANISH hotel giant Parador has announced that it will reopen all its hotels on June 25, in anticipation for the tourist season to restart on July 1.

In addition to all hotels, all their restaurants that have been closed since March 15 will also reopen.

The hotel chain has taken advantage of the months of closure to reinforce all its hygiene protocols with the aim of becoming ‘the safest tourist destination’ for its employees and clients.

The chain emphasises that there are two things that play in its favour: on the one hand, that its establishments are located in remote places, away from mass tourism, and on the other, the size of its hotels, almost all are medium or small, that facilitate security and hygiene controls.

These measures include the installation of safety distances at reception, safer ways of checking in and out, disinfection of keys and use of face masks.

Regarding the rooms, television remote controls will be put in plastic bags after being disinfected for each new visitor, along with the telephones, doorknobs, taps and shower handles.

As for restaurants, the amount of guests allowed will be reduced, in order to ensure social distancing, with each set of cutlery being brought to the table individually.

Parador is celebrating its reopening by offering deals for rooms for two guests from July 25 to 31, for €65.