MALAGA will deploy 902 ‘beach agents’, while one Costa del Sol town is to conduct nightly sand ‘cleaning’, it has been announced.

The measures come as Malaga, Granada and most of the rest of Spain will finally enter Phase 2 on Monday.

This loosening of the country’s coronavirus lockdown is expected to see throngs of sun-worshipers head for the coasts.

But in Andalucia, as well as other parts of the country, there will be strict hygiene controls in place.

Malaga’s 902 beach agents, or so-called ‘beach vigilantes’, will keep watch over the province’s coastline from June 15 to September 15.

They will be part of Andalucia’s 3,000-strong new playa patrol, all of whom will be unemployed citizens on €1,900-per-month contracts.

Delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro made the announcement, while also hinting at the economic importance of the Costa del Sol’s beaches.

He said: “We must support the sector, because we are at a vital moment to recover employment and the economy based on tourism and the service sector in our province.”

READ MORE:

But further details have now emerged about how sunbathers and swimmers will be expected to conduct themselves on the beach.

In Estepona, the Town Hall will use ‘machinery’ to ‘screen and rake’ the sand each night.

This is likely to be similar to the existing treatment of beaches involving tractors and other machinery, which smooth the sand.

Further up the coast in Fuengirola, beaches are set to be monitored using AI and street light sensors, in what is thought to be a first for Spain.

A key focus for Estepona will also be public toilets, showers, access ramps, walkways, which will all be subject to stricter cleaning protocols.

These areas will be regularly blasted with antiviral and antibacterial products.

Meanwhile Estepona’s beachside public toilets will be open from 12pm to 8pm and will be cleaned four times a day.

Users must apply hand sanitiser when entering and exiting these facilities.

It is understood that there will be posters and information boards in order to remind beach-goers of the rules.

People heading for any Spanish beach will have to respect the two-metres social distancing precaution.

Group beach sports, throwing objects and animals will all be banned on beaches.

Guide dogs will be permitted, while showering is allowed and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Access points to beaches must remain clear at all times.

Officials have also recommended that food and other objects are not shared, in a bid to limit contact between people.

Beach-users who feel ill or have a fever should leave the beach immediately.

At first, the Policia Local will be controlling beaches, before the beach vigilantes’ join their ranks.