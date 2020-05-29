HELP Me Learn Africa has won a €50,000 grant from the UEFA Foundation after being nominated by the Gibraltar FA.

The Gibraltar-based charity, which funds projects in Ghana and Kenya, will now be able to ‘be able to impact the lives of thousands of children’, said its founder.

“I am in complete shock,” said Louise Barea, who founded Help Me Learn Africa seven years ago.

“I really didn’t expect to receive such recognition, but it just proves that in life the more you give, the more you receive.

“This award will have a huge impact on the lives of thousands of children living below the poverty line and I am excited to show the world all that we can do with it.”

Help me Learn Africa has been supported by generous Gibraltarians via dance parties and exhibitions over the last few years.

Local woman Barea helps fund building programmes, schools and medical facilities in needy areas of sub-Saharan Africa.

The connection with the Gibraltar FA started when the UEFA member decided to donate football kits to the children so they could start playing the beautiful game.

“This is a fantastic recognition for Help Me Learn Africa, and a first for a Gibraltar charity,” said Gibraltar FA’s General Secretary, Ivan Robba.

“The UEFA Foundation is a prestigious foundation that has worked with many charities worldwide.”

HELPING HAND: Louise Barea has helped hundreds of children have a better life in Africa

‘Incredible work’

Robba spoke glowingly about this locally based charity that has already helped hundreds of children in west Africa have hopes of a better future.

“I have known Louise for many years and have been following her incredible work with Help Me Learn Africa which goes from strength to strength,” said the Gibraltar FA general secretary.

“Her dedication to the cause is exemplary, and I had

no hesitation in nominating the charity for this award.

“I am extremely happy for her and all those who will benefit from this award, and also grateful to the Board of Trustees of UEFA Foundation for Children for choosing our nomination.”

The UEFA Foundation for Children tries to help out children all over the world to develop themselves through football.

Barea thanked the foundation and the Gibraltar FA which became a UEFA member in 2013 for ‘the ongoing support, trust and faith in me and my charity’.

Anyone who wants find out more information on the charity or donate can do so via their social media profiles or directly via their page.