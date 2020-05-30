SPAIN’S health ministry has laid out what restrictions will be lifted in Phase 3 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan.

From June 1, the new measures will apply to the Canary Islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and the Balearic island of Formentera.

But there have also been updates to Phases 1 and 2. These include the opening of swimming pools in Phase 1, but for sport use only while maintaining a two-metre distance between swimmers at all times.

In line with Phase 2, pools cannot exceed a 30% capacity and must be accessed by appointment only.

Meanwhile, provinces entering Phase 2 on Monday, such as Malaga and Granada, will enjoy extra sport privileges.

According the official state bulletin (BOE), it means sports which are played in pairs will be permitted i.e. padel tennis, badminton doubles or tennis doubles.

PHASE 3

So what extra privileges lay in wait in Phase 3? Well, zoos, aquariums and other tourist attractions can open as long as they do not exceed 50% capacity.

Any retail establishment or business can reopen, regardless of size, as long as they keep to a 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, all time slots for outdoor exercise or walks will be eliminated, while people will be permitted to meet up in groups of up to 20, both in their homes and outdoors.

The BOE has advised that extreme health and safety measures be taken when visiting people belonging to at-risk groups, such as the elderly or immunocompromised.

Public areas both outdoors and indoors, such as recreational areas in shopping centres or parks, can open up to the public at a 40% capacity.

Restaurants, hotels and cafes will be able to serve people at the bar once again, but two-metres must be kept between customers, and their terraces can open to a 75% capacity.

When it comes to travelling, people in Phase 3 areas will be free to move around their province, island or ‘unidad territorial’ – a collection of very small and sparsely populated towns which have banded together.

Travel between provinces is not expected to be permitted until the end of Phase 3.

People are only be permitted to enter another province or region under exceptional circumstances.

Wakes and burials can be held in Phase 3 with limits of 50 people if they are held outdoors and 25 if indoors.