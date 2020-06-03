THE biggest festival in Mallorca has announced its return after cancelling its initial dates due to the coronavirus crisis.

Goth god Marilyn Manson will headline the Mallorca Live Festival alongside London pop-duo the Pet Shop Boys and Leeds indie band the Kaiser Chiefs between October 8 and 10.

This will be one of Manson’s only appearances outside of specifically punk rock or mental events where fans can expect to hear hits like The Beautiful People and The Dope Show, as well as tracks from his new album.

Miles Kane, Kate Tempest, The Indian Summer, Kase O and Michael Kiwanuka are also among the highlights on the bill with more artists set to be announced soon.

Although the major Magaluf event is still months away, the festival’s organisers have been working towards ‘guaranteeing the safety of all its attendees’ from COVID-19.

Initially scheduled to take place in May, the festival was forced to cancel due to restrictions laid down in Spain’s state of alarm decree which prohibited large gatherings.

STAPLE: The festival is expected to draw 50,000 revellers to Magaluf

“Most of the artists have been reconfirmed, but in some cases we have not been able to advance negotiations as many have had to cancel touring this year due to global travel restrictions,” said its press office.

Calvia mayor Alfonso Rodriguez Badal also stressed the commitment of his town hall in the promotion of Magaluf as a quality destination through hosting major international events such as this.

Now in its fifth year, the event has become a staple in the Balearic Islands with 50,000 revellers expected to attend this year.

Previous headliners have included The Prodigy, Primal Scream, Jamiroquai and Two Door Cinema Club.

It comes as festivals across Spain have been reconfirming once-postponed events due to the positive evolution of the virus in the country.

Star producer DJ Steve Aoki and British reggae outfit Steel Pulse have been announced as headliners for the annual Brota Musica Festival in August.

Held at the Alcalde Navarro Flores de Rota Stadium in Rota, the popular event has managed to snare top international acts to entertain 20,000 plus music fans.