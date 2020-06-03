100 animals have been rescued from squalid conditions, surrounded by the decaying corpses of dog, rabbits, pigeons and chickens, in Murcia.

The Guardia Civil’s nature protection service Seprona was alerted by concerned neighbours after they realised no one had visited the property in the small town of Moratalla for some time.

Officers were met with a scene of horror, discovering a menagerie in ‘a deplorable’ condition, with the stench of decomposing animals overwhelming the house.

RESCUED: Rabbits and other animals are now in safe hands.

Excrement and urine were in every room of the property, which was filled with dogs, rabbits, chickens, pigeons, wild finches – a protected species – and a Vietnamese pig. They had no access to food and water.

None of the animals had the required veterinary documentation.

Police took the rescued animals for vet treatment before handing them over to animal sanctuaries, who are now looking after them.

FILTH: Conditions were ‘deplorable.’

The owner of the property is being investigated on numerous charges, including animal abandonment and possession of a protected species.



Guardia Civil were helped by the CARM Animal Health Service, the Cleaning and Disinfection Service, the El Valle Centre for the Recovery of Fauna and Flora in Murcia and an animal recovery centre in Mazarron, as well as local police.

The problem of animal abandonment has been a long-running issue in Spain.

CORPSES: Several chickens, rabbits and dogs were found dead.

Earlier this year Ecologistas en Accion reported that three animals are abandoned every five minutes in the nation.

Ecologistas reminded the public of the ‘great responsibility’ of keeping a pet and the ‘material and emotional care’ they require.

Chesus Ferrer, of the organisation, said: “The adoption of pets means taking on a needy animal.

“In addition, the work of animal protectors is very important and there are many other ways to get involved with them.

“Either through donations or subscriptions, or dedicating their hours to volunteer work. In this way we too can contribute to animal welfare.”