THE convicted rape gang known as ‘La Manada’ or ‘Wolfpack’ has seen four of its members convicted for a second attack just two months before the infamous Pamplona case.

Yesterday, the trial that began in 2018, decided that a further one year and six months be added onto their current 15-year prison sentences for the incident which took place in the Pozoblanco area of Cordoba.

The members convicted have been revealed as Alfonso Jesus Cabezuelo, Jesus Escudero, Antonio Manuel Guerrero and Jose Angel Prenda.

SENTENCED: The five members of the ‘La Manada’ that were convicted for the rape of an 18-year-old girl at the Pamplona Bull Running

According to the court statement, the incident occurred in the early hours of May 1, 2016 somewhere between Torrecampo and Pozoblanco.

A young woman got into a car with four members of the Wolfpack after meeting them at a local fiesta.

During the car journey, the girl fell unconscious and the group proceeded to fondle her breasts and kiss her, all of which was filmed on a mobile phone.

As the car reached Pozoblanco, she regained consciousness and Cabezuelo agreed to take her home.

After she refused to perform oral sex on him, she was hit and insulted before being kicked out of the vehicle before reaching their destination.

The entire events were filmed by Prenda and posted on the Wolfpack’s WhatsApp group which was later discovered by police investigating the Pamplona case.

After being found guilty, Cabazuelo, Escudero and Guerrero were sentenced to a further one year and six months and Prenda received three years for the crime of invasion of privacy for sharing the video online.

Cabazuelo has also been ordered to pay the victim €12 per day for two months as well as €13,150 in damages.

Women’s rights groups have once again slammed the rulings for giving sexual attackers a ‘carte blanche’ for their crimes.

Patricia Catalina, a member of the Clara Campoamor Association, is angered that the latest verdict is yet again a sign that Spain’s sex crime laws are wildly out of date.

DEMONSTRATION: Women’s rights groups took to the streets to protest Spain’s archaic rape laws

The Pamplona rape case grabbed attention worldwide and sparked protests across Spain as the gang received just nine years for the lesser crime of sexual abuse.

Claiming that the victim did not put up any resistance to the attack, the crime of rape was not justified, even though the 18-year-old was unconscious at the time of the attack.

Times are changing however, with a bill drafted by the new coalition government in February to radically reform the sexual assault and rape laws to give more power to victims.