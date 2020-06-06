FROM Monday you can freely travel throughout Andalucia, it has been confirmed.

This was announced by the President of the Junta de Andalucia this afternoon.

It comes as the entirety of the region is set enter Phase 3 of the Government’s coronavirus de-escalation plan on June 8.

In the last hour Moreno said: “With the endorsement of the committee of experts from Monday June 8 you can travel freely throughout the territory of Andalucia.

“We are entering a difficult and delicate moment. The coronavirus is still with us.

“We have subdued it but not defeated it and its contagion capacity remains the same.

“The presence of the virus in Andalucia is lower than that of the rest of Spain due to the responsible attitude of the Andalucians and the anticipation with which we have faced this crisis.”

It comes after there was much speculation about the provinces of Malaga and Granada being able to pass into Phase 3 on Monday.

But it was confirmed yesterday that both provinces would enter into Phase 3, along with 52% of the population.

Among the freedoms permitted by this phase are nightclubs opening and groups of up to 20 meeting.