AN alleged an armed bank robber suspected of stealing of stealing €160,000 has been arrested in Murcia.

One robbery took place during lockdown, with the culprit hiding his face with a PPE mask.

After what the Policia Nacional called a ‘complex investigation’, the 53-year-old was arrested on June 4, at his home in Abaran.

ARRESTED: During raid on Murcia property

Police found cash, believed to have be from the robberies.

They also recovered two handguns, 11 shotguns and clothing worn during the robberies.

The suspect is said to have first struck in January 2019, robbing a bank in Yecla, threatening staff with firearms and getting away with €61,000.

He is believed to have used similar tactics again in November 2019, robbing €39,000 from a bank in Monteagudo.

After a failed robbery attempt in Hellin (Albacete), he then used a face mask to hide his identity at a Murcia City bank, where he stole another €60,000 during lockdown.

BOOTY: Some of the cash and arms seized

Agents seized two handguns, one real and one fake and 11 shotgun-type weapons.

A police statement said: “He will be brought to justice for his alleged participation in four crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation and another of illicit possession of weapons.”