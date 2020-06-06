PARKS and gardens in Torrevieja have now reopened after nearly three months of being outlawed under Spain’s state of alarm.

Torrevieja Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Carmen Gómez Candel, said that disinfection of all children’s play equipment in parks and gardens will also be carried out every two days to keep slides and seesaws as clean as possible.

Despite entering Phase Two of the country’s de-escalation from intense lockdown measures this week, Torrevieja has taken a cautious approach compared to neighbouring areas.

The authority has emphasised the need for maximum safety, which means that swimming at the city’s beaches will not be allowed until June 8 at the earliest.