A WOMAN has been raped after meeting a man on their first date following the easing of Spain’s lockdown restrictions.

The victim reported the incident just hours after it happened, with Guardia Civil charging the perpetrator with sexual assault.

The woman said that she had met the man online on a dating portal during Spain’s state of alarm lockdown.

When travelling restrictions were relaxed, they decided to meet face-to-face, and he agreed to pick her up in his car for a day out.

The plans took an unwanted turn when he took a detour to a field in the San Javier municipality of Murcia, and assaulted her.

The woman’s statement said that she was forced to have sex against her will and that the assailant uttered foul language.

Guardia Civil officers arrested the man, who told them that any sex was consensual.

He was released on bail after being formally charged with sexual assault.