BLACK Lives Matter protests have swept across Spain, including on the Costa del Sol.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, Black Lives Matter protests have reached every corner of the globe.

During the past few days these protests have also reached Spain, with cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, Bilbao, San Sebastian, Murcia and Malaga, all having demonstrations against racism.

Despite fears of the coronavirus making a resurgence, hundreds took to the streets yesterday in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Protestors gathered in Plaza de la Marina with the police keeping an eye from a distance.

The demonstration was peaceful throughout and those in attendance managed to adhere to the social distancing guideline of two metres apart.

In Madrid the situation was quite different, as although a protest was authorised by the regional government, there was a limit of 200 people.

According to EFE reports, the number of demonstrators reached 3,000, with social distancing becoming impossible.

The protest took place with a large police presence and moved from the US embassy to the central Puerta del Sol plaza.

‘No human being is illegal,’ and ‘here are the anti-fascists,’ were among the most-shouted slogans by the protestors.

Once in the plaza, the spokespersons from the demonstration read a manifesto detailing the specific reasons for protest in Spain.

“It’s easy to link the death of George Floyd with the deaths in the Mediterranean of 14 people in El Tarajal,” they said, in reference to a number of migrants who died while trying to swim to Ceuta in 2014.

Similarly, in Barcelona around 3,000 protesters were gathered, making social distancing almost impossible.

The protesters gathered in Placa Sant Jaume and peacefully protested against the death of George Floyd and racism.

Demonstrators also took to the streets in Zaragoza, Bilbao, San Sebastian and Murcia among others.