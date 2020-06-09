SPAIN has registered zero coronavirus related deaths for the second consecutive day.

According to the figures published earlier by the Health Ministry, no one has lost their life to the pandemic in the last 24 hours, keeping the total number of casualties at 27,136.

There have also been 50 fatalities in the last week, down from 56 that it was yesterday.

The number of new infections in Spain however has grown, from 48 that it was yesterday, to 84 today.

That takes the total number of infected patients nationwide to 241,966.

However, that number highlights some discrepancies, as according to the Health Ministry, yesterday that number stood at 241,717, a difference of 249 infected cases.

The Director of Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon, continues to put the discrepancies down to the fact that all the regions haven’t yet caught up with the new data system that was introduced on May 11.

The majority of the new cases in the last 24 hours have been from Madrid, with 45, followed by Catalunya with 17, with all other regions registering five or less.