From today, Bioparc Fuengirola will reopen its doors, becoming the first recreational park in Malaga to do so since the state of alarm was declared.

The zoo has been closed to the public for 90 days, yet the care for the animals and work inside the premises has not stopped for a single day.

Weeks before the state of alarm was declared, the park anticipated a possible compulsory closure and made sure that the food supply was 100% assured.

New work routines were adapted prioritising, as always, the welfare of the animals.

The zoo’s capacity will be limited to 400 people rather than the usual 1,800 with access on a first-come, first-served basis.

STALKING: A feline resident at the wildlife attraction

Other additional measures include hand sanitiser points to ensure, an increase in personnel, regular disinfection, with special attention on windows and fences and the mandatory use of face masks for all staff.

In a press release, Bioparc director Francisco de Asis Garcia, has voiced his satisfaction with the work carried out over the past few weeks, which has focused on incorporating COVID-19 measures to ensure that visits to the park ‘are safe without affecting the immersive experience that makes Bioparc different.’

The park will be open from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm.

The purchase and validation of tickets and annual passes, as well as access to the park, will be made according to capacity and on-site.

Weeks of preparation has meant that the centre will become the first leisure park to open in the province of Malaga – and one of the first in Andalucia.

The oldest feline resident of the wildlife attraction – and third oldest of her species in a world-wide breeding programme – sadly passed away during lockdown.