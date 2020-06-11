DRUG Squad officers have arrested a Spanish national after he was found with 41 grams of cocaine in Gibraltar.

Samuel Diaz Pizarro, a La Linea resident, was arrested in the area of a construction site at the rear of Eastern Beach, near the area of Beachview Terraces.

RGP officers were patrolling the area after a tip-off about suspicious behaviour when they spotted the man.

Pizarro was arrested and searched, revealing he was carrying 41 grammes of cocaine.

He was charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, importation, obstructing police and entering into Gibraltar other than through an authorised entry point.

Pizarro pleaded not guilty to being in possession of the drugs in court today.

The defendant’s lawyer told the crown that the drugs could have belonged to any one of the 250 other workers who also work on the site.

It is thought that the price of the cocaine would amount to around £2,500, and due to the severity of the case, the defendant will be going to the Supreme Court next month.

THEFT

A HM Customs officer was arrested and charged with 25 counts of theft and three counts of false accounting last December.

The former officer pleaded guilty in court today and will be facing the Supreme Court later this month.

Kristian Origo, 30, was reported by Senior Customs Officers for stealing ‘Import duty monies at the Four Corners Post by the Land Frontier’, according to the police.

“CID officers conducted an extensive investigation where further offences relating to theft of import duty monies were found to have occurred over a period of time,” said the RGP.

It is unclear how much money the accused has stolen at this time.