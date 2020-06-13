A RUSSIAN man led Torrevieja firefighters on a fire dance round the city with a series of arson attacks on rubbish containers.

His spree continued last Sunday (June 7), just three days after he was hauled up in front of a judge for setting fire to a trio of bins.

The 63-year-old was released on bail and then upped his dangerous game by lighting up seven more containers.

A resident phoned the authorities to say that a number of bins were on fire on four city centre roads.

Fire crews then swept the area putting out the blazes, whilst plain-clothed Guardia Civil agents tried to see if they could spot a suspect.

A suspiciously-behaving man caught their eye, who happened to be the previously-arrested Russian firestarter.

They followed him as he walked towards a waste container and threw something into it.

Agents discovered that he was disposing of the lighter that he had used earlier on for his arson attacks and they videoed him dumping the evidence.

The man was then arrested by the Guardia and taken to court for a further appearance.