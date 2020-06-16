A TRAIN has crashed in Barcelona, injuring the driver and 16 passengers, including children.

Some 10 people have been hospitalised after a Renfe train collided with a buffer stop at 4:25 pm.

Around 40 commuters were travelling on the Maresme R1 line, which left the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat at 15:28pm.

The service then smashed into the end of the line in Mataro Station, as the driver performed a ‘parking manoeuvre’.

Pictures show the crumpled nose of the train mashed into the concrete and metal buffer.

Of those injured four were transferred to Mataro Hospital, four to Badalona Hospital and two to Can Ruti Hospital.

It is understood that two children are among those who were treated by emergency teams.

None of those caught up in the accident are believed to be in a ‘serious condition’.

A medical helicopter, 10 ambulances and psychological services were dispatched to attend to the affected passengers.

The crash at Platform 4 of Mataro Station caused 20-minute delays to subsequent services.

Spain’s state-owned rail company Renfe said it would launch a ‘pertinent investigation’ into the causes of the crash.

Catalunya’s police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, also announced its own investigation, which will analyse data from the train’s black box.

It comes after another Barcelona train crashed into a buffer stop in 2017, injuring 56 people.

Mataro is the capital of Maresme, a coastal province to the northeast of the city of Barcelona.