THE Valencian Community plans to launch an annual flu vaccination campaign earlier than normal because of the coronavirus crisis.

The vaccinations will not be mandatory, as is the case normally, but Valencia president, Ximo Puig, says he wants the jabs to be available as widely as possible.

The campaign normally begins in the first week of November, but Puig said that it would be brought forward as some of the symptoms of flu and Covid-19 are similar.

“Thousands of people die from flu each year and if we bring forward the vaccinations, then we can achieve a more effective fight against influenza,” he added.

Puig emphasised that earlier flu jabs would allow a greater focus on any second spike of the coronavirus in the winter months, and a publicity campaign will also take place to emphasise the differences between flu and the coronavirus.