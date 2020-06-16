IKER Casillas has withdrawn his application to be President of Spain’s Football Federation.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper said he was reconsidering his candidacy because of the ‘exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering.’

The elections are due to be held in August, but the World Cup winning Spaniard believes there are more important things at stake.

According to the Health Ministry, 27,136 have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Spain so far, with this number due to be updated later on this week.

“This makes the elections take a back seat”, the 39-year-old said on Twitter.

This comes after the former Porto shot-stopper announced his retirement from football and his intention to run for President of the Spanish Football Federation back in February.

His withdrawal means that incumbent, Luis Rubiales is set to be re-elected unopposed and will serve for four more years.

Casillas played for Real Madrid for 16 seasons, captaining them from 2006 until he left for Porto in 2015.

He won every title he could both with the Madridistas, but also with the Spanish national team, captaining them to two European Championships – 2008 and 2012 – but also the World Cup in 2010.

Casillas is still the most capped player in the history of the Spanish national team.