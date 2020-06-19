Summer is finally here and this means it’s going to be a season of fun under the sun and vacations. By now, most of us may already have our travel destinations set, but for those who have not yet decided where to go for a great summer vacation, worry not because we’ll help you decide quicker with our vacation spot recommendations. Read on as we give you 7 of the most exciting places to visit this summer.

1. Florida

Before looking at international destinations, there are great local summer destinations that you can check out. Florida, a.k.a. the “Sunshine State”, is a top summer destination in the US. Its long coastline, which holds hundreds of awesome beaches and its subtropical climate are a great mix to soak up the sun this summer. With a wide selection of fantastic beaches such as those in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Panama City, and Destin, you’ll never miss out on the summer fun. Vacationing on a budget? There’s no need to fret as Destin Florida Vacation Rentals have affordable beach cottages you can stay in to enjoy the sea breeze and coastal view. The rental properties all offer stunning views of the Gulf and beaches are just at a stone’s throw away.

2. Mexico

Going further south, Mexico is another premiere tourist destination for summer. It has one of the best beaches in Central America, where Hollywood celebrities often visit, such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum among others. If you feel like being an archeologist this summer, Mexico also has great historical sites you can visit places such as Chichen Itza, Teotihuacan, and Tenochtitlan.

3. Brazil

Still further south, you’ll find another famous summer destination – Brazil. Yes, this dazzling country will bring you a great fusion of nature and tourism through its expansive rainforests, stunning beaches, and awesome festivals. If it’s beaches you’re after, Copacabana, Ipanema, and Praia do Rosa are just a few beaches waiting to be explored. You also get close to nature by visiting Iguazu Falls, the Pantanal wetland, and the Amazon rainforest.

4. Greenland

If you still haven’t moved on from your winter wonderland experience or would want to get a good winter experience head start, it’s time to fly across the Atlantic and head for Greenland. This land of nearly perpetual snow and winter will make you wish winter would be back soon. Summer in Greenland has long days and short nights, which is a good opportunity for you to explore the place more.

5. Greece

Time to head east to experience the revitalizing Mediterranean weather during summer. This is the perfect place to experience the fusion of history and beach adventures. The captivating beaches of Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete are just a few examples of places that you’d want to visit again on your next vacation. Mythology and history can be experienced in Athens, where you’ll find the ancient Acropolis and Parthenon.

6. Mauritius

If you want to visit Africa on low-key and island adventure style, Mauritius is your best bet. This island neighbor of Madagascar is a great place to experience Africa without having to travel the entire continent. Located near the Indian Ocean and in the subtropical region, this is a perfect summer getaway destination you can’t wait to share with your friends. The place is known for its glistening reefs, lagoons and crystal clear beaches, and perfect summer weather. It has stunning rainforests which are great for hiking and picnics.

7. Andaman Islands

If you have developed a taste for island adventures during the summer, a trip to the Andaman Islands will indulge your desire for an island getaway. Conveniently located between India and Thailand, this hidden paradise is the perfect place to get away from the grip of city life, to ease all the tensions and to release all the stress and replace them with relaxation, peace, and serenity. It’s calming and mesmerizing virgin beaches and crystal clear waters would leave you staying on the beach from sunrise to sunset. It’s an atmosphere of exclusivity, picturesque views and exquisite cuisines that will leave you drawn to this enchanting place for the rest of your life.

The world is just full of wonders and amazing experiences waiting to be explored. Summer is one of the best opportunities to get to know some of the wonderful places where you can enjoy and create lasting memories. So go out there and explore your summer destinations.