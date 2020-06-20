BARCELONA have won a court case against their former player Neymar, with the Brazilian ordered to pay the Spanish club €6.7 million.

The PSG forward claimed he was owed €43.6 million in loyalty bonuses by the Catalan club, who he left in August 2017.

A Spanish court has ruled in favour of the La Liga side, but the 28-year-old star can appeal the decision.

Barcelona said they ‘welcomed’ the judgement and would ‘continue to firmly defend their legitimate interests’.

The Brazilian filed the lawsuit against his former club shortly after his move to Paris.

He also made a complaint to FIFA after Barca refused to pay him following his €222 million move.

The governing football body did not take any action, saying it would leave the case to the courts.

As well as not paying Neymar, Barcelona started legal proceedings against him to pay back the €8.85 million he received when he signed a new deal with them in 2016.