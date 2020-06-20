THE number of coronavirus related deaths in Spain has increased for the second consecutive day.

In the last 24 hours, seven people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 28,322.

Yesterday was the first time in 13 days that the total number of deaths in Spain was updated and now it seems we may be going back to the daily update on death figures.

The Balearic and Canary Islands, along with Extremadura, Cantabria, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Ceuta and Melilla have all not registered a single death in the past seven days.

The number of new infections nationwide has decreased in the last 24 hours, with 134 new cases, compared to 154 yesterday.

The majority of those are in Madrid with 45, followed by Catalunya with 25 and Aragon with 18.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Spain since the start of the pandemic to 245,938.

Regarding hospitalisations, there have been 101 in the last seven days, bringing the total to 124,855 since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, six people in the past week have entered the ICU, making that total 11,637 since the outbreak of the disease.